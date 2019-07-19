English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Puri Jagannadh Insults Mahesh Babu With This Brutal Dig? Prince Fans Explode In Anger

    By
    |

    It is no secret that noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is currently going through a lean phase on the professional front. He has not delivered a hit since the 2015 cop-drama Temper, which has taken a toll on his standing in the industry. With duds like Paisa Vasool and Mehbooba in the past, the mass director is back in the limelight due to his latest movie iSmart Shankar, which released yesterday (July 18, 2019) amidst much fare. The film, featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead, has opened on a good note and has the potential to revive his career.

    Now, here is some shocking news for Puri Jagannadh. During an interview, the Pokkiri director said that Mahesh Babu will work with him once again only if he continues delivering hits. Puri Jagannadh added that Mahesh Babu fans understand his value better than the man himself.

    "I worked with Mahesh for a couple of movies. His fans have been asking me to work with him again. But the real fact is that Mahesh will work only with directors who are on a success track. I wanted to clear this to his fans several times but could not. They still have so much belief in me," he said.

    As expected, this sly dig at 'Prince' created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Here are some tweets.

    Meenakarri @usha_meena

    Seeing the trend that mahesh is following from past few years this statement seems true

    .....@ismart_Sai

    If really that is mahesh intention....Then I'm happy as a fan:)....Atleast he started saying no😊....Naa ❤️da lo cnmalu tiste enti tiyyakapothe enti....Prathi okkadi tho maata padalsivastundi

    U lost my respect man

    @purijagan

    arunjreddy @arunjreddy

    Yes absolutely if you see Mahesh's film records all the director either have worked with him before or delivered a big hit preceding his movie, his fans blame tarak but he is the one who runs behind success

    SRINU RAJETI @Rajeti9

    With all due respect- it's easy to comment or criticise a person who really not hurts anyone. Precisely this film industry spinning around money.

    So, do you agree with Puri Jagannadh? Comments, please!

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    Mahesh Babu Reveals An Important Information About Sarileru Neekevvaru And His Upcoming Movies

    More

    PURI JAGANNADH News

    Read more about: puri jagannadh mahesh babu
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue