Puri Jagannadh To Launch Vijay Deverakonda In Bollywood? Deets Inside!

Vijay Deverkanda, the one and only 'Rowdy' of Telugu cinema, is working on a film with Puri Jagannadh and this has created a great deal of buzz among cinegoers. The flick, being referred to as 'Fighter', features the young sensation in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. Now, here is some terrific news for the hero's die-hard fans. According to reports, the ace filmmaker is all set to launch Gen Y's favourite 'Comrade' in Bollywood. The Paisa Vasool helmer recently met producer/director Karan Johar in Mumbai and discussed the matter in detail.

It is, however, not clear whether Puri will be making 'Fighter' as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual or coming up with a fresh for the Geetha Govindam star's maiden Hindi film. Either way, one is likely to receive an update on this in the near future.

In case, you did not know, Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut has been a topic of much discussion for a while. Some time ago, it was reported that Kjo wanted to launch him with the Bollywood remake of Dear Comrade, however, the 30-year-old turned down the offer, leaving him in shock.

It was also rumoured that Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga was keen on making a Hindi movie with him. It seems Puri has left them behind to bag the honour.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in the much-hyped World Famous Lover, featuring him in an intense avatar. In it, he is paired opposite four ladies (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Brazillian beauty Izabelle) and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

The grapevine suggests that he will be locking lips with the Bengal Tiger actress in the romantic-drama and this might be one of its big highlights. All in all, this might be a feat for a certain section of the audience.

So, do you think Vijay Deverakonda will be able to make it big in Bollywood? Comments, please!

Source: Cinejosh