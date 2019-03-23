Raai Laxmi’s Holi Photos Go Viral: After Kajal Aggarwal, The Bold Lady Takes Social Media By Storm

Raai Laxmi Has A Blast

In an exciting development, Raai Laxmi's holi celebration photos are going viral on social media and turning up the heat. Here she is seen having a blast and living life the fullest. Her lively expressions gel well with her colourful avatar and up its recall value in a big way.

Priceless!

Here is another photo from her bash which is worth its weight in gold. She sure knows how to live life queen-sized and party like never before. Raai Laxmi, a veteran in her own right, is active on the social media and interacts with her fans quite frequently.

A Force To Be Reckoned With

Raai Laxmi, who is quite popular due to her ‘special numbers' in films such as Balupu and Khaidi No 150, has worked with some of the biggest stars in South cinema-right from Ajith Kumar to Chiranjeevi-and proved her mettle.

On The Work Front

Raai Laxmi currently has several ambitious movies in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Neeya 2 which features her various avatars. The film, a sequel to the yesteryear hit Neeya, has her paired opposite Jai. Raai Laxmi also has the Kannada action-drama Jhansi and the horror-thriller Cindrella in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.