Raai Laxmi's Stylish Bold Clicks Set Social Media On Fire

There's no denying that Raai Laxmi is one of the most gorgeous and loved stars in South cinema. The feisty heroine, who has worked with the likes of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is loved by one and all due to a variety of reasons. Now, the 'Lucky One' is in the limelight for a terrific reason. The young miss recently shared some glamorous photos, which seem to have taken social media by storm. In them, she was seen in a bold avatar that might make young fans go weak in the knees. It seems she is quite a pro at turning up the heat!

Needless to say, Raai Laxmi's sultry clicks have created a great deal of buzz among fans. Here, are the top Twitter reactions to the ravishing photos.

aatrayasasundar @aatrayasasundar Ever lasting beauty.... Rai but unbelievable this much of change in ur personality... Awesome Rai hats off for ur dedication to reduce ur body... Luv😘😘😘 Chengaijaga @Chengaijaga1 Blue is the color of the sky and sea. It is often associated with depth and stability. It symbolizes trust, loyalty, wisdom, confidence, intelligence, faith, truth, and heaven. Blue is considered beneficial to the mind and body. So #AllBlues is a tailor made for you Raai Laxmi Big Fan @Raailaxmibigfan Our Queen @iamlakshmirai is so wonderful and adorable i really don't know how i should describe her 💙😍💙😘 venkata sudhakar @venkatasudhaka4 Hai your most beautiful actress in movies and good performance.I have seen every movie bijuprashath @biju_sathaap Dubai 🇵🇸 was chill till yesterday and now I see why it was damn 🔥🔥🔥 today 😍😍😘😘 you beauty you're at your best 👍💯

On the professional side of things, Raai Laxmi will soon be seen in the Tamil horror-thriller Cinderella, featuring her in a shocking new look. She also has the Kannada action-drama Jhansi, starring her in the role of a fearless cop, in her kitty.

(Social media posts have not been edited)