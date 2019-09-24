Raai Laxmi Shares Ravishing Bikini Photo, Fans Drool Over Her Bold Avatar

Raai Laxmi, who entered the Telugu film industry a few years ago, is arguably one of the most popular stars on social media. The 'Lucky Beauty' is loved by all and sundry due to her good looks and bindass nature. Now, here is some big news for Raai Laxmi fans. In a terrific development, she just posted a ravishing photo on Twitter, which made young men go weak in the knees. In the click, she is seen flaunting her 'bikini body', proving that she is one bold lady.

"Someone once said to me 'I don't know how you do it' I told them 'I wasn't given a choice'," (sic) wrote Raai Laxmi.

Someone once said to me “I don’t know how you do it “

I told them

“I wasn’t given a choice”☺️❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/M7YFevVGUW — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) September 23, 2019

Not surprisingly, Raai Laxmi's sizzling avatar took social media by storm.

Maria @mmariacostaa OMG seriously feeling jealous with your toned abs 😡 #Respect 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 I know that's not easy #RaaiLaxmi & beautiful quotes too. Raai Laxmi Big Fan♥ @Raailaxmibigfan Queen @iamlakshmirai Your beauty is unique and there is no one else in the world like you. ❤️ That's your power! 💪 k.krishna. @kkrishna305 What a transformation.amazing.your hard exercise and diet given this beautiful body.👍 Dev @Dev64319572 Chodvi k Chand ho ye Aftaab ho Jo bhi ho tum khuda ki Kasam lajawab ho Chodvi k Chand hoo... Zulfain hai Jaise khannde pe Badal jhuke hue Aankhain hai Jaise mayke payale bhare hue masti hai jis mein pyar ki tum wo Sharaab hooo chudvi k Chand ho ye Aftaab ho Pikachu.143 @143_pikachu plz do a bikini photoshoot eagerly waiting @iamlakshmirai

Meanwhile, on the professional side of things, Raai Laxmi was last seen in the Tamil movie Neeya 2, which featured her in a striking new look. She is currently working on the Tamil horror flick Cinderella, which stars her in the titular role. She will also be seen in the Kannada action-drama Jhansi.

(Social media posts are not edited)