Raai Laxmi Took Legal Action When This PERVERTED Rumour About Her Went Viral

It is no secret that the lovely and charming Raai Laxmi is one of the most talented and popular beauty queens in the Telugu film industry today. During what has been a fairly eventful career, the elegant lady has won the love of the movie buffs owing to her bold nature, ravishing looks and confident screen presence. Over the years the actress has grabbed plenty of attention because of her personal life.

During a recent interaction with the media, the Neeku Naaku actress said that people often spread baseless rumours about her and this is not acceptable.

"Few people have made it their job to talk non-sense and spread rumors about me. I did have multiple love affairs and break-ups but that doesn't mean you can interpret me as you wish," said the actress.

Raai Laxmi went on to add that once someone started spreading rumours about her being pregnant on seeing her eating raw mangoes. Revealing more about the incident, she said that she was forced to take legal action to stop the perverted rumours.

"One day someone saw me eating a raw mango and started speculating and spreading that I was pregnant. To stop this, I had to even go to court," she added.

This is quite a big revelation and it is bound to create a buzz in the industry. On the work front, Raai Laxmi is currently gearing up for the release of Where Is The Venkatalakshmi which is a glamorous thriller.

