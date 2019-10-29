Raashi Khanna Left Jr NTR Shocked With Her Request?

Raashi Khanna and Jr NTR had shared screen space in Jai Lava Kusha, which tasted success at the box office. The film had the actress as one among the leading ladies and had a couple of song sequences featuring the lead pair. Now, Raashi herself has come up with a revelation that a request she had placed during one of the sequences had left Jr NTR shocked.

According to a report, during the shoot of one of the song sequences, the actress enquired about the unique and different steps being given to Jr NTR alone. Reportedly, Raashi requested the makers to give similar steps that would match with Jr NTR's. It is being said that Jr NTR was left shocked after hearing these words from Raashi Khanna.

Interestingly, the Jai Lava Kusa actress spoke about this at a recent function, held in connection with the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Prati Roju Panduga'. The film, directed by Maruthi Dasari, features Sai Dharam Tej as the lead hero. Rumour has it that the film will narrate a romantic tale. The motion poster of the movie was released recently and gained the attention of Telugu movie buffs. It is being rumoured that the Sai Dharam Tej-Raashi Khanna starrer might be one among the Christmas releases of this year; the makers are expected to make an announcement soon.

After 'Prati Roju Panduga', Raashi Khanna will be seen in World Famous Lover, in which she will be paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. There are huge expectations on the movie and the first look poster of the film, which released a couple of months ago, had turned out to be a huge hit.