      Raashi Khanna Makes A Sweet Revelation About Her First Date

      By Staff
      Raashi Khanna is beyond any doubt, one of the most glamourous and stylish young ladies in Tollywood today. The lovely lady enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence and bindass nature. Now, here is some sweet news for her fans. The Bengal Tiger actress recently opened up about her personal life, saying that she went on a date for the first time when she was 16 and stated that it was a nice experience.

      Raashi also revealed that the guy was the same age as her, which added to the magic,

      Reacting to reports of her dating cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, the beauty said that she does not even know him properly and urged certain sections of the media to respect her privacy.

      "I know that Bumrah is an Indian cricketer, that's it. There is nothing beyond that. I don't know him personally and I have even never met him yet. There is no truth in it (relationship rumors). It is sad to see such linkup rumors circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information," (sic) said Raashi.

      The diva will next seen in the eagerly awaited Venky Mama, starring Naga Chaitanya and 'Victory' Venkatesh. Raashi also has Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover in her kitty. It will, reportedly, hit screens in February, 2020.

      Raashi Khanna Left Jr NTR Shocked With Her Request?

      Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 23:11 [IST]
