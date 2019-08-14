Is This Why Raashi Khanna Refused To Act In Rakshasudu?

Raashi Khanna is arguably one of the most gorgeous young ladies in Tollywood today. During her eventful career, the Delhi girl has worked with quite a few big names and this has worked wonders for her career. Now, she is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to reports, Raashi was the original choice for the recently-released Rakshasudu. However, she failed to bag the film because of her remuneration demands.

Raashi, apparently, demanded Rs 1 crore for Rakshasudu, which gave the makers a bit of a shock. The report, further, states that the actress' busy schedule too proved to be an issue and resulted in her missing out on the film. Once talks with Raashi failed, the makers approached Anupama Parameswaran, who accepted the offer in no time.

Rakshasudu, a remake of the Tamil hit Ratsasan, featured Anupama in the role of a teacher and marked her first collaboration with Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Upon release, the film received rave reviews and did decent business at the box office. As such, many feel that the Tholi Prema beauty made a mistake by turning down the film.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Raashi has missed out on a film because of her demands. Some time ago, it was reported that she was the first choice for Geetha Govindam but turned down the offer as her remuneration demands were not met.

On the work front, Raashi was last seen in the Tamil film Ayogya that did not do too well at the box office. The film, a remake of Jr NTR's Temper, could not get a smooth release and this proved to be its undoing. Raashi currently has Venky Mama and Shaitan Ka Bachcha in her kitty. She will also be seen in Kadaisi Vivasayi and Sanga Thamizhan, which feature her as the leading lady opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

So, are you looking forward to Raashi Khanna's upcoming movies? Comments, please!