Raashi Khanna Reveals That She Had A Crush On These Two Top Stars!

Raashi Khanna has been one among the most prominent lead actresses of Telugu cinema and now, she has turned out to be a very popular actress of the Tamil film industry as well. She has had back-to-back projects in Kollywood and her next film is also in Tamil, which is the Vishal movie Ayogya.

The Tholi Prema actress, in a recent interview with Indiaglitz, she came up with quite a few interesting answers to the questions that were asked. When asked about her first hero crush during her younger days, she mentioned that Shahrukh Khan was her first celebrity crush.

Later, the interviewer also asked about her first Tamil Hero crush and she revealed that it was Thala Ajith who was her first crush among the Tamil heroes. "I think his smile is a killer, so much he says through it. If I watch his film, I wait that smile to come", the actress said. She also opened up that she had watched Ajith sir's Viswasam .

Along with Ayogya, Raashi Khanna also has few more other interesting projects on hands. She will appear as the leading lady in Shaitaan Ka Bachcha. She will be back to Tollywood with the highly-awaited film Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.