Raashi Khanna's Beach Photos Go Viral: These Glorious Clicks Of The Venky Mama Star Are Stunning
Last year, young actress Raashi Khanna made her Kollywood debut with Adanga Maru and added a new dimension to her career. The action-packed movie, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Jayam Ravi, made a decent impact at the box office despite releasing alongside biggies such as KGF and Maari 2. Thereafter, the Delhi girl returned to Kollywood with Ayogya that hit screens in May. Sadly, the Temper remake did not get a smooth release and this affected its box office collections. Now, here is some good news for all you Raashi fans out there.
In Boss Mode
In an exciting development, a few photos from Raashi's beach vacation are going viral and turning up the heat big time. In this awesome click, she is seen chilling out like a boss and giving her fans some major goals.
Stunning
Here is another nice photo of the Bengal Tiger actress, which might create a buzz amongst fans. Her lively expressions are the highlight of this snap and up its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make an impact.
A Newsmaker
Like many other actresses, Raashi too has often grabbed plenty of attention due to her personal life. Last year, while promoting Srinivasa Kalyanam, she had said that she wanted to marry a Telugu guy and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.
"I am a family person and also very emotional by nature. In the film too, I play a girl who values her family a lot."I hope and wish that it's a Telugu boy for me. I have fallen completely in love with Telugu weddings and the rituals," she had told a leading daily.
Around the same time, she was also linked to cricketer Jasprit Bumram, which upset her a bit.
On The Work Front
On the work front, Raashi is working on Venky Mama that features Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh in the lead. She will also be seen in Sanga Thamizhan and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.
