    Raashi Khanna's Hot Photos Go Viral; But The Actress Is Upset Due To A Reason?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Raashi Khanna is a prominent actress of the Telugu film industry. In the past few months, we witnessed her foray into the Tamil film industry as well with most of her films turning out to be a success at the box office. She was most recently seen in the Tamil movie Ayogya, which had featured actor Vishal in the lead roles.

    While Telugu audiences are awaiting Raashi Khanna's next film in Tollywood, the actress came up with some surprise for her fans. She took the internet by storm with some of her recent pictures. Read on to know the details regarding this.

    Raashi Khanna Pictures

    A new set of pictures of Raashi Khanna, in which she looked glamorous and absolutely gorgeous, has surfaced on internet. These pictures went viral on social media within a short span of time but however, they received backlash as well.

    Recieves Backlash?

    While the pictures have received goos responses from some, It is to be learnt that many of the reports that came in media criticised these pictures of Raashi Khanna and even went on to tag her as a desperate heroine.

    Is The Actress Upset?

    A recent report by Gulte.com claims that Raashi Khanna is probably upset with these reactions that have been coming in after the release of the pictures. The report adds that she expected the pictures to gain huge attention and never though of such backlashes.

    Raashi Khanna's Upcoming Movie

    Nevertheless, Raashi Khanna is a very good talent and she has proved that through her performances. She will be next seen with Vijay Deverakonda in a film to be directed by Kranthi Madhav. She also has a couple of other interesting projects in Tamil as well.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
