Raashi Khanna To Lock Lips With Vijay Deverakonda: Is She Aping Rashmika Mandanna?

Raashi Copying Rashmika?

Rashmika become the talk of the town for all the right reasons because of her crackling chemistry and kissing scenes with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, a smash hit. Thereafter, she reunited with the 30-year-old for Dear Comrade, which too featured plenty of lip-locks between the two. While the film flopped, Rashmika grabbed a fair deal of attention because of her bold acts, which worked in her favour. Many feel, Raashi too is trying to use a similar strategy to become Telugu cinema's next big thing.

Will It Yield The Desired Results?

Raashi's strategy, however, might not yield the desired results as World Famous Lover features three other lovely ladies (Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite) as Vijay Deverakonda's love interests.

Not A Perfect Plan

Shalini Pandey too had set social media on fire due to her kissing scenes with Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy. However, the bubbly lady was unable to capitalise on her overnight stardom. As such, Raashi's plan might not really have much of an impact on her career in the long run.

Work Matters

On the work front, Raashi has several big films in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Venky Mama, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh as the parallel leads. She also has Kollywood movies Kadaisi Vivasayi and Sanga Thamizhan, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, in her kitty. On the other hand, Rashmika has Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the Sukumar-Allu Arjun movie in the pipeline.