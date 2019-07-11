English
    Radhika Apte's N*de Scene From A Movie Goes Viral & Leaves Everyone Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Radhika Apte's name ranks among the most prolific actresses of the present day Indian cinema. Before she made it really big in Bollywood, Radhika Apte was a well-known artist in the Telugu film industry too with the actress making her presence felt with a few hits to her credit. Needless to say, she is an actress who is ready to go the extra mile for the perfection of a character that she commits to. Hence, she could well be named as one among the most dedicated actresses around. However, Radhika Apte's fans have been left shocked with her name going viral on social media circuits. Read to know the details regarding this.

    Radhika Apte's Bold Scene

    What has left the fans of Radhika Apte in a state of shock is a video that has been doing the rounds on social media since the past few hours. The video of a bold scene from one of her upcoming films has been leaked online and the actress has dared to bare it all for a lovemaking scene.

    A Hollywood Movie

    According to the reports, this particular video of Radhika Apte is from a Hollywood movie titled The Wedding Guest. The film, directed by Michael Winterbottom, features Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel as the leading man.

    More About The Film

    The Wedding Guest is the debut Hollywood flick of Radhika Apte in which she portrays a character named Samira. It made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2018. The movie released in the US on March 1, 2019.

    Radhika Apte's Statements

    When a bold scene from her 2016 movie Parched was leaked online, she had spoken about it in a very progressive manner. "I don't see why I should be ashamed of my body. That's the one tool I use as a performer. I had no apprehensions doing bold scenes. I was also sure that I was really in good hands," she said while speaking to media.

