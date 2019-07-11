Radhika Apte's N*de Scene From A Movie Goes Viral & Leaves Everyone Shocked!

Radhika Apte's Bold Scene

What has left the fans of Radhika Apte in a state of shock is a video that has been doing the rounds on social media since the past few hours. The video of a bold scene from one of her upcoming films has been leaked online and the actress has dared to bare it all for a lovemaking scene.

A Hollywood Movie

According to the reports, this particular video of Radhika Apte is from a Hollywood movie titled The Wedding Guest. The film, directed by Michael Winterbottom, features Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel as the leading man.

More About The Film

The Wedding Guest is the debut Hollywood flick of Radhika Apte in which she portrays a character named Samira. It made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2018. The movie released in the US on March 1, 2019.

Radhika Apte's Statements

When a bold scene from her 2016 movie Parched was leaked online, she had spoken about it in a very progressive manner. "I don't see why I should be ashamed of my body. That's the one tool I use as a performer. I had no apprehensions doing bold scenes. I was also sure that I was really in good hands," she said while speaking to media.