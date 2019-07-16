Radhika Apte's Sensational Comments After Leaked Lovemaking Scenes Go Viral

The Leaked Scenes

Most recently, Radhika Apte fans were in for a shocker when one of the scenes from her debut Hollywood movie The Wedding Guest had gone viral. It was a lovemaking scene that had garnered the attention of social media users.

Radhika Apte’s Response

Now, if some of the reports that have been doing the rounds are believed, Radhika Apte has come up with a befitting response to the controversies that had come out after the scenes got leaked.

The Society’s Issue

If the reports are to be believed, Radhika Apte mentioned that it is the society's outlook on sex that leads to viral clips like this. At the same time, she is said to have mentioned that the film has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that such a scene got leaked is because of the psychotic mentality of the society.

An Important Question?

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte is also said to have posed an important question while speaking about the leaked scenes. The scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. She mentioned that the scenes are being spread in her name and she asked why they are not getting spread under the male actor's name.