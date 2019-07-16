Radhika Apte's Sensational Comments After Leaked Lovemaking Scenes Go Viral
Radhika Apte is a beauty with brains. From her script selections to her responses on controversial issues, she has always maintained dignity. Definitely, she is an actress who is a cut above the rest and in the past few years, we have seen the actress growing from strength to strength. An actress, who was once very familiar to the Telugu audiences has now reached Hollywood as well. However, Radhika Apte was in the news recently but it seems like the actress has definitely gone furious with the reports that have been doing the rounds. Read the article to get the complete details regarding this.
The Leaked Scenes
Most recently, Radhika Apte fans were in for a shocker when one of the scenes from her debut Hollywood movie The Wedding Guest had gone viral. It was a lovemaking scene that had garnered the attention of social media users.
Radhika Apte’s Response
Now, if some of the reports that have been doing the rounds are believed, Radhika Apte has come up with a befitting response to the controversies that had come out after the scenes got leaked.
The Society’s Issue
If the reports are to be believed, Radhika Apte mentioned that it is the society's outlook on sex that leads to viral clips like this. At the same time, she is said to have mentioned that the film has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that such a scene got leaked is because of the psychotic mentality of the society.
An Important Question?
Meanwhile, Radhika Apte is also said to have posed an important question while speaking about the leaked scenes. The scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. She mentioned that the scenes are being spread in her name and she asked why they are not getting spread under the male actor's name.