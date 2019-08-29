Rakshasudu Closing Box Office Collections: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Gets His First Genuine Hit!

AP/TS Collections

Rakshasudu enjoyed a decent outing in AP/TS regions. Reports suggest that the film collected the most from Nizam regions with the movie fetching a share of Rs 5.03 crore. In total, Rakshasudu has made a gross collection of Rs 23.2 crore and a share of Rs 12.59 crore from AP/TS regions alone.

ROI And Overseas Collections

Rakshasudu performed decently in regions outside AP/TS. However, it couldn't make a huge impact overseas, especially in the US. The film made a share of Rs 0.92 crore and Rs 0.4 crore from ROI and overseas, respectively.

Total Worldwide Share

It needs to be said that Rakshasudu has enjoyed a decent outing at the box office. As mentioned above, the film made a gross collection of Rs 26.5 crore and the worldwide share stands at around Rs 13.91 crore, which are indeed good numbers.

Theatrical Rights

According to reports, the theatrical rights of Rakshasudu were sold for Rs 13.13 crore. By collecting above Rs 13.91 crore, the movie has emerged as a profitable venture and it could rightly be said that Bellamkonda Sreenivas has scored a hit at the box office.