English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakshasudu Closing Box Office Collections: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Gets His First Genuine Hit!

    By
    |

    Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of superhit Tamil movie Ratsasan, was one among the major releases of August 2019. Bellamkonda Sreenivas starred in this film that opened to grand reviews in theatres. The film earned appreciation for being a remake that remained faithful to its original version. Now, the film has almost ended its run in theatres and it should be said that Rakshasudu has turned out to be a profitable venture. According to reports that have come up, Rakshasudu has made a gross collection of around Rs 26.15 crore from the worldwide box office in its final run in theatres. Read Rakshasudu closing box office collections report to know more about the same.

    AP/TS Collections

    AP/TS Collections

    Rakshasudu enjoyed a decent outing in AP/TS regions. Reports suggest that the film collected the most from Nizam regions with the movie fetching a share of Rs 5.03 crore. In total, Rakshasudu has made a gross collection of Rs 23.2 crore and a share of Rs 12.59 crore from AP/TS regions alone.

    ROI And Overseas Collections

    ROI And Overseas Collections

    Rakshasudu performed decently in regions outside AP/TS. However, it couldn't make a huge impact overseas, especially in the US. The film made a share of Rs 0.92 crore and Rs 0.4 crore from ROI and overseas, respectively.

    Total Worldwide Share

    Total Worldwide Share

    It needs to be said that Rakshasudu has enjoyed a decent outing at the box office. As mentioned above, the film made a gross collection of Rs 26.5 crore and the worldwide share stands at around Rs 13.91 crore, which are indeed good numbers.

    Theatrical Rights

    Theatrical Rights

    According to reports, the theatrical rights of Rakshasudu were sold for Rs 13.13 crore. By collecting above Rs 13.91 crore, the movie has emerged as a profitable venture and it could rightly be said that Bellamkonda Sreenivas has scored a hit at the box office.

    Meanwhile, take a look at the collection break-up here..

    AREA SHARE GROSS
    Nizam Rs 5.03 Crore
    UA RS 2.03 Crore
    Ceeded Rs 1.76 Crore
    East Rs 0.93 crore
    Krishna Rs 0.91 crore
    West Rs 0.7 Crore
    Nellore Rs 0.34 Crore
    Guntur Rs 0.89 Crore
    AP/TS (Total) Rs 12.59 Crore Rs 23.2 Crore
    Other Regions Rs 1.32 Crore Rs 3.04 Crore
    Worldwide Rs 13.91 Crore Rs 26.15 Crore

    (Statistics Courtesy: Track Tollywood)

    More RAKSHASUDU News

    Read more about: rakshasudu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue