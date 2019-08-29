Rakshasudu Closing Box Office Collections: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Gets His First Genuine Hit!
Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of superhit Tamil movie Ratsasan, was one among the major releases of August 2019. Bellamkonda Sreenivas starred in this film that opened to grand reviews in theatres. The film earned appreciation for being a remake that remained faithful to its original version. Now, the film has almost ended its run in theatres and it should be said that Rakshasudu has turned out to be a profitable venture. According to reports that have come up, Rakshasudu has made a gross collection of around Rs 26.15 crore from the worldwide box office in its final run in theatres. Read Rakshasudu closing box office collections report to know more about the same.
AP/TS Collections
Rakshasudu enjoyed a decent outing in AP/TS regions. Reports suggest that the film collected the most from Nizam regions with the movie fetching a share of Rs 5.03 crore. In total, Rakshasudu has made a gross collection of Rs 23.2 crore and a share of Rs 12.59 crore from AP/TS regions alone.
ROI And Overseas Collections
Rakshasudu performed decently in regions outside AP/TS. However, it couldn't make a huge impact overseas, especially in the US. The film made a share of Rs 0.92 crore and Rs 0.4 crore from ROI and overseas, respectively.
Total Worldwide Share
It needs to be said that Rakshasudu has enjoyed a decent outing at the box office. As mentioned above, the film made a gross collection of Rs 26.5 crore and the worldwide share stands at around Rs 13.91 crore, which are indeed good numbers.
Theatrical Rights
According to reports, the theatrical rights of Rakshasudu were sold for Rs 13.13 crore. By collecting above Rs 13.91 crore, the movie has emerged as a profitable venture and it could rightly be said that Bellamkonda Sreenivas has scored a hit at the box office.
Meanwhile, take a look at the collection break-up here..
|AREA
|SHARE
|GROSS
|Nizam
|Rs 5.03 Crore
|UA
|RS 2.03 Crore
|Ceeded
|Rs 1.76 Crore
|East
|Rs 0.93 crore
|Krishna
|Rs 0.91 crore
|West
|Rs 0.7 Crore
|Nellore
|Rs 0.34 Crore
|Guntur
|Rs 0.89 Crore
|AP/TS (Total)
|Rs 12.59 Crore
|Rs 23.2 Crore
|Other Regions
|Rs 1.32 Crore
|Rs 3.04 Crore
|Worldwide
|Rs 13.91 Crore
|Rs 26.15 Crore
(Statistics Courtesy: Track Tollywood)