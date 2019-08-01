Rakshasudu First Review Is Out; Bellamkonda Sreenivas Starrer Is As Good As The Original!

As Good As The Original

Ratsasan was one of the most-appreciated Tamil movies of 2018. Now, if the reports that have come out after the preview show are anything to go by, Rakshasudu has successfully recreated the magic of the original.

The Two Different Halves

Both halves of the film have got good responses. Twitter reports mention that Rakshasudu has a decent first half whereas the second half, which is a very good one, has received a thumbs up.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Performance

It was Vishnu Vishal who portrayed the lead role in the Tamil version. Coming to Telugu, Bellamkonda Sreenivas has stepped into the shoes of the character. The report suggests that he has done a fine job and the movie is one of the best films in his career so far. Much like in the original version, the BGM of the Telugu version is also reportedly stunning.

A Huge Hit On The Way?

It seems like August 2019 would start off on a befitting note with the industry getting a fine film. If the preview reports are to be believed, Rakshasudu will definitely be a winner, especially considering that well-made thrillers have a strong market in the Telugu film industry.