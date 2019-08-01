Rakshasudu First Review Is Out; Bellamkonda Sreenivas Starrer Is As Good As The Original!
Tollywood will kick-start August 2019 with Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of blockbuster Tamil movie Ratsasan. Featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead role, Rakshasudu promises to be a spine-chilling thriller. While the film is all set to be unveiled on the big screens across the globe tomorrow (August 2, 2019), Rakshasudu reportedly had a preview show, which was held yesterday (July 31, 2019). Going by the preview reports, Rakshasudu has hit the right chords. Read Rakshasudu first review to get further details regarding this.
As Good As The Original
Ratsasan was one of the most-appreciated Tamil movies of 2018. Now, if the reports that have come out after the preview show are anything to go by, Rakshasudu has successfully recreated the magic of the original.
The Two Different Halves
Both halves of the film have got good responses. Twitter reports mention that Rakshasudu has a decent first half whereas the second half, which is a very good one, has received a thumbs up.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Performance
It was Vishnu Vishal who portrayed the lead role in the Tamil version. Coming to Telugu, Bellamkonda Sreenivas has stepped into the shoes of the character. The report suggests that he has done a fine job and the movie is one of the best films in his career so far. Much like in the original version, the BGM of the Telugu version is also reportedly stunning.
A Huge Hit On The Way?
It seems like August 2019 would start off on a befitting note with the industry getting a fine film. If the preview reports are to be believed, Rakshasudu will definitely be a winner, especially considering that well-made thrillers have a strong market in the Telugu film industry.
The pre-release business done by the film is also strong with the movie fetching around Rs 35 crore. It has done a business of Rs 13.5 crore from AP/TS regions alone. It has, further, fetched Rs 16 crore in total as worldwide theatricals.