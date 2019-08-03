Rakshasudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Collections Be Affected?
With Rakshasudu releasing in theatres, Tollywood has once again made it clear that the industry is open for experiments. It has been quite some time since Telugu audiences got a nail-biting thriller and reports indicate that Rakshasudu is out there to fill that slot. It is the remake of a Tamil movie but still it's not an easy task to adapt a film without losing the essence. While Tollywood and movie buffs have a lot to talk about this film, an update that has come should definitely worry the makers of the film as well as every genuine movie lover. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
Tollywood Continues To Face This Issue
Tollywood might be treading a new path but still the film industry continues to face the issues of piracy. Rakshasudu, which is the prominent release of this week too has been hit by piracy.
Rakshasudu Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers
What is even more disheartening is that Rakshasudu full movie has been leaked online and is available for free download in the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this happened immediately after the first day of film's release.
Rakshasudu Is Getting Good Reports
Reports after the first day prove that Rakshasudu has the mettle to be a huge success at the box office. The encouraging reports should assure the film a long run in theatres. Moreover, it has been named as a thriller that deserves a theatrical watch and should be watched on the big screen.
Will Rakshasudu Win The Battle?
The original version of Rakshasudu was a runaway hit at the box office. The Telugu adaptation too has reportedly come out pretty well and has the capability to hit the bulls-eye as far as the business is concerned. Let us hope that Rakshasudu will take up this battle with piracy and emerge a winner by collecting big money from theatres.