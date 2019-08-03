English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakshasudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Collections Be Affected?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    With Rakshasudu releasing in theatres, Tollywood has once again made it clear that the industry is open for experiments. It has been quite some time since Telugu audiences got a nail-biting thriller and reports indicate that Rakshasudu is out there to fill that slot. It is the remake of a Tamil movie but still it's not an easy task to adapt a film without losing the essence. While Tollywood and movie buffs have a lot to talk about this film, an update that has come should definitely worry the makers of the film as well as every genuine movie lover. Read the article to know further details regarding this.

    Tollywood Continues To Face This Issue

    Tollywood might be treading a new path but still the film industry continues to face the issues of piracy. Rakshasudu, which is the prominent release of this week too has been hit by piracy.

    Rakshasudu Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

    What is even more disheartening is that Rakshasudu full movie has been leaked online and is available for free download in the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this happened immediately after the first day of film's release.

    Rakshasudu Is Getting Good Reports

    Reports after the first day prove that Rakshasudu has the mettle to be a huge success at the box office. The encouraging reports should assure the film a long run in theatres. Moreover, it has been named as a thriller that deserves a theatrical watch and should be watched on the big screen.

    Will Rakshasudu Win The Battle?

    The original version of Rakshasudu was a runaway hit at the box office. The Telugu adaptation too has reportedly come out pretty well and has the capability to hit the bulls-eye as far as the business is concerned. Let us hope that Rakshasudu will take up this battle with piracy and emerge a winner by collecting big money from theatres.

    More RAKSHASUDU News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue