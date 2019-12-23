Rakshit Shetty Wishes Best For Rashmika Mandanna; Says Santa Should Make All Her Dreams Come True

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and actress Rashmika Mandanna got engaged earlier in 2017. The duo met each other on the shooting spot of Kirik Party in 2016 and started dating each other. We all know that they broke up eventually and called off their engagement the following year. Both parted their ways and concentrated on their careers. Rashmika got busy with film offers, giving hits in Tollywood. Rashmika was seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

In a recent interaction with Times of India, Rakshit Shetty spoke about his ex-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. Rakshit is currently promoting his movie Avane Srimannarayana, which will be released soon in languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

While he visited Chennai to promote his Tamil-dubbed version of the movie, he spoke to TOI about Rashmika. Rakshit became a Santa Claus for a fun game, and when he was given the topic Rashmika Mandanna, he said he wishes her the best. Rakshit stated, "She dreams big. I know her past and, therefore, also know where those dreams come from. I wish Santa makes all her dreams come true."

His sweet gesture has attracted his fans. Rakshit earlier broke his silence and issued a statement asking his fans to not target her after they broke up. Rashmika received a number of trolls and hate speeches when the couple broke up after their engagement. Rakshit's statement read, "You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don't blame any of you because that's how it is projected. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors that are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace."

The Kannada version of Avane Srimannarayana will release on December 27, while the Telugu version will hit the screens on January 1. The Tamil and Malayalam versions of Avane Srimannarayana will be released on January 3, followed by the Hindi release on January 16, 2020.

