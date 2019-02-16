Rakul Preet Had This Shocking And Unpleasant Experience In London

The charming Rakul Preet is one of the most talented young actresses in the South Indian film industry today. She has managed to carve a niche for herself owing to her good looks, sincere performances, and charming personality. At present, she is in the limelight because of her latest release Dev which hit screens on February 14, 2019. During the promotions of the film, the Spyder actress interacted with the media and made a shocking revelation.

The actress said that during one of her trips to London, she took a few friends to a star hotel and gave them a treat. She went on to add that she was left in a state of shock when she got a bill off Rs 10 lakh even though she had ordered nothing but food. Revealing more about the incident, she said that she was left with no choice but to pay the entire amount.

"I went to London with my friends. I wanted to give a treat to my friends. We all went to a star hotel. We just ate food alone. In the end, I was shown the bill of 10 lakh rupees and I received the shock of my life. I was left with nothing except to pay the bill silently and leave the place. I just did the same. I told myself that I should never visit the hotel again," she added.

We sincerely hope that she does not have any such traumatic experiences in the future.

On a related note, Dev has opened to a decent response at the box office while failing to impress the critics. Rakul will next be seen in Suriya's NGK which has been directed by Selvaraghavan.