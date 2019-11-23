Rakul Preet Claims A Star Hero Once Asked Her For Favours

Rakul Preet, one of the most glamourous and popular actresses in South cinema, enjoys a strong fan-following due to her charming personality and bindass nature. Now, the Spyder beauty is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to a leading website, the star recently claimed that a top hero once asked her for 'favours' in a 'polite' way and added that she refused to entertain him.

"Long-time back a star hero asked me for s*xual favors and he came up with a s*xual proposal but in a decent manner not in an obscene way. After hearing this, I got angry and said to him that I am not interested," (sic) said the Punjabi Kudi.

Rakul also spoke about her personal life and said that she has never been linked to any of her co-stars as she has mostly worked with married men.

On the professional side of things, she was last seen in the Bollywood flick Marjaavaan, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The film, which released on November 15, is doing well at the box office.

Rakul is working on the eagerly awaited Tamil biggie Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, is likely to hit screens in 2021. Siddharth too is a part of the magnum opus.

A while ago, Rakul had revealed that she did not want to miss the opportunity to be a part of the vigilante-thriller.

"It's a sequel to one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and I'm really kicked about being a part of it. I was excited when I was offered the role because it's a Shankar-Kamal Haasan combination and getting a chance to work with legends like that so early in my career is an opportunity I did not want to miss," she had told a leading daily.

Rakul is also doing a film with Sivakarthikeyan.