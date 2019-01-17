English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakul Preet Gets Slut-shamed & Objectified By A 'Sick Mind'; Her Response Creates Fresh Controversy

    By Staff
    |

    Rakul Preet is one of the most sought-after and talented young divas in Tollywood today. A popular star in the truest sense, the young lady enjoys an impressive fan following thanks to her impressive looks, bold nature, enjoyable performances and her bold on-screen image. During her eventful career, she has worked with some of the biggest heartthrobs of the Telugu film industry and this has helped her prove her mettle. Now, the Kick 2 actress is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    Rakul Gets Slut-shamed

    A mindless troll just took to the social media and posted a vulgar comment about Rakul on one of her photos. The troll slut-shamed her and said that she was stepping out of her car after 'a session'.

    A Strong Reply

    As luck would have it, Rakul noticed the rude remark and gave the troll a piece of her mind. Not surprisingly, she was furious at the 'sick mind' and used extremely offensive language about his mother.

    Did Rakul Cross The Line?

    s expected, her reaction ruffled a few feathers and left her fans in a state of shock. They questioned her ethics and stated that she had no right to drag a person's mother into the controversy. The consensus was that the anger was justified but the language was not.

    A Clarification

    Admist the backlash, Rakul issued a clarification and said that the purpose of the comment was to make such people realise that women should be respected and not objectified. She further added that even the troll's mother would give him a slap.

    Her Exact Words

    "Well for people questioning my ethics why don't you speak up when women are objectified and I've chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too"

    The Bottomline

    This is an unpleasant situation and let us hope that the Theeran actress stays away from such controversies in the near future. On the work front, he is currently gearing up for the release of Dev. The film also has Karthi in the lead and it will hit the screens on February 14, 2019.

    Read more about: rakul preet
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue