Rakul Preet Gets Slut-shamed & Objectified By A 'Sick Mind'; Her Response Creates Fresh Controversy

Rakul Gets Slut-shamed

A mindless troll just took to the social media and posted a vulgar comment about Rakul on one of her photos. The troll slut-shamed her and said that she was stepping out of her car after 'a session'.

A Strong Reply

As luck would have it, Rakul noticed the rude remark and gave the troll a piece of her mind. Not surprisingly, she was furious at the 'sick mind' and used extremely offensive language about his mother.

Did Rakul Cross The Line?

s expected, her reaction ruffled a few feathers and left her fans in a state of shock. They questioned her ethics and stated that she had no right to drag a person's mother into the controversy. The consensus was that the anger was justified but the language was not.

A Clarification

Admist the backlash, Rakul issued a clarification and said that the purpose of the comment was to make such people realise that women should be respected and not objectified. She further added that even the troll's mother would give him a slap.

Her Exact Words

"Well for people questioning my ethics why don't you speak up when women are objectified and I've chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too"

The Bottomline

This is an unpleasant situation and let us hope that the Theeran actress stays away from such controversies in the near future. On the work front, he is currently gearing up for the release of Dev. The film also has Karthi in the lead and it will hit the screens on February 14, 2019.