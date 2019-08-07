English
    Rakul Preet Gives Bold Reaction To Manmadhudu 2 Smoking Controversy

    Actress Rakul Preet, one of the most popular young stars in Tollywood, is currently gearing up for the release of Manmadhudu 2, arguably the biggest film of her career. In the film's teaser, the lady is seen smoking like a boss, which has ruffled a few feathers. During a recent interview, Rakul reacted to the Manmadhudu 2 controversy and asked her detractors to get a life.

    "I will be seen smoking in one or two scenes only in Manmadhudu 2. We have added the mandatory warning when the smoking scene appears," said Rakul.

    Rakul added that there is nothing wrong in on-screen smoking as cinema is just a reflection of what happens in real life.

    "When the people walk on the road they do many things but no one talks about these things but when a hero does the same thing on the screen, the same people find the fault," (sic) said Rakul.

    Rakul also made it clear that she feels there is nothing 'bold' about smoking on the big screen as it is pretty normal these days.

    Manmadhudu 2, directed by actor-director Rahul Ravindran, is a remake of the French hit I Do and features Nagarjuna in the role of a casanova, who claims to be a 'virgin'. The film features kissing scenes between Nags and his female co-stars, which has created a great deal of buzz on social media. Contrary to expectations, the romantic-comedy does not feature any adult content, which helped it clear Censor formalities with a 'U/A' certificate.

    Coming back to Rakul, she currently has several films her in kitty. Once Manmadhudu 2 hits screens, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is likely to turn her attention to Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, slated to go on floors soon. She also has a movie with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the Bollywood movie Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri.

