      Rakul Preet Leaves Hyderabad For Good? Is She Unhappy With Her Tollywood Career?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The ravishing Rakul Preet is arguably one of the most glamorous and stylish young ladies in South cinema. The 'Punjabi Kudi' has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry-right from Ravi Teja to Karthi--and proved that she is a top star. Now, she is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to Tupaki, Rakul has sold her Hyderabad house and shifted to Bengaluru. The Kick 2 beauty recently purchased a flat in the 'Garden City', which means the rumours might be true.

      The inside talk is, Rakul's not too happy about her Tollywood career and feels she isn't getting good offers. Many feel, this might have prompted her to move out of Hyderabad. The lady might ultimately decide to focus on Kollywood and Bollywood in the near future.

      Rakul Preet Leaves Hyderabad For Good, Is She Unhappy With Her Tollywood Career

      In case, you did not know, the diva's Tollywood career crashed when the much-hyped Spyder, featuring her as the heroine opposite Mahesh Babu, bombed at the box office while failing to impress critics. While talking about the debacle, she had said that it happened due to factors 'beyond her control'.

      The lacklustre performance of her last Telugu flick Manmadhudu 2 too added to her worries.

      Meanwhile, Rakul's Bollywood career seems to have taken off. The recently-released Marjaavaan exceeded expectations at the ticket window, helping her get a much-needed hit.

      She is currently working on the Tamil biggie Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is being directed by S Shankar and revolves around the exploits of an aged vigilante. Kajal Aggarwal and Sidharth too are a part of the magnum opus. The film might release in 2021. However, nothing is set in stone.

      Rakul also has a film with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, being referred to as SK 14, in her kitty.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
