      Rakul Preet Refused To Be A Part Of This Prabhas Starrer?

      The lovely Rakul Preet is arguably one of the most promising young stars in Tollywood. She enjoys a decent fan-following due to her bindass nature and stunning look. Now, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to reports, the lady was the original choice for Prabhas's 2011 release Mr Perfect, however, she walked out of the project and this left 'Darlings' in a state of shock.

      A Stunner From Rakul

      Apparently, Rakul opted out of Mr Perfect as she wanted to concentrate on her modelling career. She had apparently shot a few scenes with Prabhas before bidding adieu to the film and this ruffled a few feathers.

      A Big Mistake?

      Post Rakul's exit, the makers roped in Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu for Mr Perfect and this opened new avenues for the lovely ladies. The film ultimately became a big hit while clicking with most critics and this indicates that the Spyder beauty made a mistake by saying 'no' to Prabhas.

      Will Rakul Be Able To Turn Down A Prabhas Film Again?

      Interestingly, four years after Mr Perfect's release, Prabhas became a household name when Baahubali hit screens and emerged as a hit. Its sequel, Baahubali 2, too fared exceptionally well establishing the 'Rebel Star' as a a pan-India star. Prabhas's latest release Saaho also raked in the moolah in the Hindi belt, proving that 'Darling' is the choice of the masses. As such, Rakul might have second thoughts about turning down a Prabhas film again.

      Work Matters

      Meanwhile, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Bollywood movie Marjaavaan, slated to arrive in theatres tomorrow (November 15). She will also be seen opposite Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan in 'SK 14'. On the other hand, Prabhas will soon be resuming work on the eagerly awaited Prabhas 20, being called 'Jaan'. The film, marking his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde, is slated to hit screens sometime next year. He will, reportedly, also be teaming up with Koratala Siva Soon.

