Rakul Preet's Bold Photos Go Viral: Did She Have A Wardrobe Malfunction? Deets Inside

Rakul Has A Wardrobe Malfunction?

Recently, a few social media handles shared a couple of bold photos of Rakul Preet and claimed that she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction during an event. Needless to say, these shocking claims grabbed plenty of attention and upset her well-wishers big time.

The Truth Revealed

Now, the truth behind her bold clicks has been revealed. The viral photos are from the recently-released Vaddi Sharaban number from her upcoming Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De which features her in a hot new avatar. A few miscreants reportedly morphed the photos to create a cock and bull story about her suffering wardrobe malfunction. Needless to say, this is a shameful act which can't be accepted under any circumstances.

Will Rakul Strike Gold In Bollywood?

Last year, Rakul re-entered Bollywood with Aiyaary and tried adding a new dimension to her career. Sadly, the spy-thriller failed to impress fans and proved to be a complete disaster. The buzz is that De De Pyaar De, which features RRR actor and Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn in the lead, has the potential to help her make it big in Bollywood.

NGK Is On The Cards?

The year 2019 started on a terrible note for Rakul as her much-hyped Dev, marking her second collaboration with Karthi, flopped big time and failed to impress critics. At present, she is awaiting the release of NGK which features Suriya in the lead. Needless to say, it is a crucial release for her and has the potential to make or break her career.