Rakul Preet's Boldest Avatar Ever Will Leave You Stunned; Sensational Photo Inside
The bold and ravishing Rakul Preet is arguably one of the most popular and charismatic young actresses in the Tollywood today. A sincere performer, the elegant and bindass girl has won the love of countless fans due to her scorching looks, down-to-earth nature, and enjoyable performances. During her eventful career, the young lady has acted opposite some of the biggest stars in the industry and this has helped her prove that she belongs to the big league. Now, the hottie is in the limelight for a terrific reason.
Too Hot To Handle
A stunning photo of Rakul is going viral on the social media for all the right reasons. In it, the Spyder girl is seen in a smoking hot avatar that she carries like a boss. Her confident body language and imploring expressions gel well with her look, upping its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make an impact.
A Forgettable 2018
The year 2018 was a pretty forgettable one for Rakul as she did not have any releases in the South. To make matters worse, her Bollywood movie Aiyaary failed to impress critics and ended up being a flop.
A Bumpy Ride
This year too started on a bad note for her as Dev failed to live up to expectations. At present, she is in the limelight because of her Hindi movie De De Pyaar De which is doing decent business at the box office. While talking about the movie, she had said that language is not a constraint for her.
"I want to keep doing good films. I can work 24 hours. I hope people want to see more of me as much as I want to be in films. At the end of it, all I want to have some great films to my credit, irrespective of which language it is in," she had said.
Are You Ready For NGK?
Rakul will next be seen in Selvaraghavan's NGK, slated to hit screens on May 31, 2019. The film, featuring Suriya in the titular role, has political undertones and is one of the biggest releases of the ye
Also Read: Suriya's NGK Set To Enter The Book Of Records? Interesting Deets Inside!