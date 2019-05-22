Rakul Preet's Boldest Avatar Ever Will Leave You Stunned; Sensational Photo Inside

Too Hot To Handle

A stunning photo of Rakul is going viral on the social media for all the right reasons. In it, the Spyder girl is seen in a smoking hot avatar that she carries like a boss. Her confident body language and imploring expressions gel well with her look, upping its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make an impact.

A Forgettable 2018

The year 2018 was a pretty forgettable one for Rakul as she did not have any releases in the South. To make matters worse, her Bollywood movie Aiyaary failed to impress critics and ended up being a flop.

A Bumpy Ride

This year too started on a bad note for her as Dev failed to live up to expectations. At present, she is in the limelight because of her Hindi movie De De Pyaar De which is doing decent business at the box office. While talking about the movie, she had said that language is not a constraint for her.

"I want to keep doing good films. I can work 24 hours. I hope people want to see more of me as much as I want to be in films. At the end of it, all I want to have some great films to my credit, irrespective of which language it is in," she had said.

Are You Ready For NGK?

Rakul will next be seen in Selvaraghavan's NGK, slated to hit screens on May 31, 2019. The film, featuring Suriya in the titular role, has political undertones and is one of the biggest releases of the ye