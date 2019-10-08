Rakul Preet Says Shooting With A Smelly Co-star Was A Bad Experience

Tollywood beauty Rakul Preet recently appeared on Lakshmi Manchu's chat show 'Feet Up With The Stars' and revealed that she once had to shoot a duet with a 'smelly' co-star. Revealing more about the traumatic experience, the young diva said that things turned so bad that she had to use perfume to overcome the odour. Rakul, however, refused to reveal the actor's name, which indicates that he might be a big star. Either way, most fans feel it is unfortunate that she had to face such an embarrassing experience.

Previously, there had been rumours of actors turning up for shoots without taking a bath, creating problems for others. Rakul's big confession essentially confirms that such things do happen.

Interestingly, some time ago, Samantha Akkineni had opened up about her bedroom secrets on 'Feet Up With The Stars' and revealed that Naga Chaitanya considers his pillow to be his 'first wife'. As such, the show is bringing out the hidden side of Tollywood.

Coming back to Rakul, she was last seen in the commercially unsuccessful Manmadhudu 2, which had her paired opposite veteran actor Nagarjuna. While talking about working with 'King', she had said it was a good experience.

"Nag sir, Lakshmi garu, Jhansi, DD (Devadarshini) and the entire team bonded like an extended family. It was a lot of fun to work because everyone was chilled out and easy going. We used to talk with each other between the shots and Rahul (Ravindran) would alert us when the shot is ready," (sic) Rakul had told Cinema Express.

At present, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Hindi film Marjaavaan, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The film has grabbed a fair deal of attention due to its massy trailer, which is a positive sign. Marjaavaan will hit screens on November 22, 2019.

So, do you feel Rakul will be able to make it big in Bollywood? Comments, please!