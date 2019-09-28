Rakul Preet Shares A Video Of Her Deadlifting 175 Pounds, Gets Trolled Like Never Before

Rakul Preet, last seen in the box office dud Manmadhudu 2, is one of the most popular and gorgeous ladies in Tollywood. The Delhi girl is loved by all and sundry due to her charming personality and bindass nature. Now, she is back in the news. In an exciting development, Rakul posted a video from a gym session on social media, which became the talk of the town in no time. In the clip, she is seen lifting 175 pounds, proving that she is fit as a fiddle.

Needless to say, Rakul's video has gone viral on social media with some folks trolling her for reasons best known to them.

Amir Khan Ye rakul ka trainer kaun hai....Bechari kab se deadlift laga rhi hai...Abhi tak form samjh nahi payi... Sanwal Muzammal Only lower back working still great risk of lower back injury.. still poor form .. no range of motion.. just fire ur trainer and try lower weight .. also watch AthlenX's video 'official checklist of deadlift' Naser Nasey Avoid this action, couse very bad for waist and pain will come soon for your back. AM Malik Malik Are are dear friend itna bhi nhi kro kuchh ho gya to Kya hoga hamari film industry ko hum kaha se layenge itni achhi super heroin Siddhartha Siddhu By doing that lost ur before beauty

On the work front, Rakul is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood movie Marjaavaan, slated to hit theatres on November 8, 2019. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Rakul will also be seen in the eagerly awaited Indian 2. The Shankar-directed film, featuring 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan in the titular role, is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and will most probably release in 2021. The Kick 2 actress has also agreed to star in a film with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan.

(Social media posts have not been edited)