    Rakul Preet Singh To Play Nagarjuna's Wife In This Upcoming Movie?

    By Manu
    |

    It has been some time since we say Rakul Preet Singh in a full-fledged in role in a Telugu movie. She had appeared in a brief role in NTR Kathanayakudu, the first part of NTR biopic, in which she essayed the role of actress Sridevi. Before that, it was in Mahesh Babu's Spyder that we saw her.

    Some of the reports that have been doing the rounds in the online circuits reveal that Rakul Preet Singh has signed the dotted lines for her next movie in Telugu. If reports are to be believed, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the leading lady in Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie titled as Manmadhudu 2.

    Rakul Preet Singh To Play Nagarjunas Wife In This Upcoming Movie?

    The reports are that that Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing Nagarjuna's wife in this highly-awaited film of Nagarjuna. However, no official confirmation regarding these have been made yet.

    Manmadhudu 2 will be captained by Rahul Ravindran, the director of the movie Chi La Sow. The film is a sequel to Nagarjuna's own Manmadhudu, which was one of the big hits of Akkineni Nagarjuna's acting career.

    On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh was previously seen in the Tamil movie Dev, which had a release in the Telugu language as well. The film featured actor Karthi in the lead role.

    (Source: Tollywood.net)

