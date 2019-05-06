English
    Rakul Preet Singh Stuns Everyone With Her Comments On Love Life; DEETS INSIDE!

    By Manu
    Rakul Preet Singh might have been away from the Telugu film industry since the past few months. But she has not lost out on her popularity as she continues to be one among the top celebrities. The stunning beauty will next be seen in a Hindi movie titled De De Pyaar De and she will be seen romancing Ajay Devgn in the film.

    In this movie, Rakul's character will be seen romancing a much older guy and that is reportedly the core theme of the movie. If reports are to be believed, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about her love life.

    Rakul Preet Singh Stuns Everyone About Her Comments On Love, Life; DEETS INSIDE!

    According to the reports, when asked whether she would fall for a person who is much older than her in real life, Rakul Preet Singh came up with a very interesting response, which stunned everyone.

    She stated that she is waiting to fall in love. "In real life, I'm waiting to fall in love. Older guy or younger, it doesn't matter," she reportedly said during the interaction.

    Rakul Preet Singh's Bollywood movie will be releasing in the mid of May. After that, she would be seen in Suriya's NGK, which would simultaneously release in Telugu as well. Her next project in Telugu is Manmadhudu 2, starring Nagarjuna.

