    Rakul Preet Turns Up The Heat With Her Bold Bikini Photos

    By
    |

    The sweet and charming Rakul is arguably one of the most promising young stars in Tollywood today. The Delhi girl is liked by all and sundry due to her bindass attitude and ravishing screen presence. She was recently seen in Manmadhudu 2 that featured her in a bold avatar. Even though the Rahul Ravindran starrer bombed at the box office, the 'Kudi Punjaban' grabbed plenty of attention nonetheless. Now, some bold bikini photos from Rakul's latest vacation are going viral for all the right reasons.

    Ravishing!

    Ravishing!

    Rakul looks absolutely stunning in this impressive click that is bound to create a buzz amongst fans. Her relaxed body language gels well with her glamorous look and ups its recall value big time. Rakul sure knows how to steal the show!

    Too Hot To Handle

    Too Hot To Handle

    Here is another a snap of Rakul enjoying life to the fullest and flaunting a curves like a boss. Her confident and playful expression are the biggest highlights of her 'beach girl' avatar and add a new dimension to it. That's how you give the world vacation goals!

    Stealing The Show

    Stealing The Show

    This one does not even need a caption as Rakul's naughty and bubbly expressions say it all. Rakul shares a lovely rapport with her fans and is quite popular on social media. Her latest bold photos might help her popularity reach the next level.

    The Road Ahead...

    The Road Ahead...

    With the Manmadhudu 2 debacle behind her, Rakul is set to turn her attention to her upcoming projects. She will soon be beginning work on SK 14, which has her paired opposite Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan. The Current Theega star also has Indian 2 and the Bollywood movie Marjaavaan in her kitty. Indian 2, directed by maverick filmmaker Shankar, has her paired opposite Siddharth. On the other hand, Marjaavaan marks her second collaboration with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra.

    So, did you like Rakul Preet's latest photos? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
