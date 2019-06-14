English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakul Preet Was Furious With This Actor Due To His 'Useful In Bed' Remark About Women

    By
    |

    Actress Rakul Preet is beyond any doubt one of the most prominent and gorgeous young actresses in the Telugu film industry today. An effective performer, the feisty young miss has impressed countless fans due to her good looks, bold nature, and glamorous on-screen image. The Delhi girl has also worked alongside some reasonably popular stars, which has helped her prove that she is here to stay. A couple of years ago, the Kick 2 actress grabbed plenty of attention when she attacked a veteran actor for making a derogatory remark about women. Here's the complete story.

    'Women Are Useful In Bed'

    During the Rarandoi Veduka Chudam audio launch, Chalapathi Rao was asked whether women are 'injurious' to one's mental peace. Replying to the question, he said that women might or might not be harmful for one's peace but they are 'useful in bed'.

    Rakul Hits Back

    As expected, this sexist remark created a buzz on social media with several fans condemning Chalapathi Rao. Soon, Rakul too lashed out at the actor and rebuked him for crossing the line.

    Her Exact Words

    "People of his stature represent the industry and newcomers may feel low if such news were to do rounds. Beginners like me most of the times choose to remain silent out of respect for the seniors, but this occasion cannot be one of those and such seniors should also know where to draw the line in scenarios like this."

    Nagarjuna Backs Rakul

    Rarandoi Veduka Chudam producer and Tollywood star Nagarjuna too expressed displeasure with Chalapathi Rao and said that such 'derogatory' comments are not acceptable.

    "I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist," tweeted the Siva actor.

    Following the backlash, Chalapathi Rao issued an apology.

    Moving on..

    With the controversy in the past, Rakul is currently busy consolidating her position in the industry. She was last seen in NGK, which failed at the box office and ended up being a disappointment. At present, she has Manmadhudu 2 and Marjaavaan in her kitty.

    EXCLUSIVE Suriya And Karthi Are Hard-working And Grounded People, Says NGK Star Rakul Preet

    More RAKUL PREET News

    Read more about: rakul preet
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue