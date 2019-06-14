Rakul Preet Was Furious With This Actor Due To His 'Useful In Bed' Remark About Women

'Women Are Useful In Bed'

During the Rarandoi Veduka Chudam audio launch, Chalapathi Rao was asked whether women are 'injurious' to one's mental peace. Replying to the question, he said that women might or might not be harmful for one's peace but they are 'useful in bed'.

Rakul Hits Back

As expected, this sexist remark created a buzz on social media with several fans condemning Chalapathi Rao. Soon, Rakul too lashed out at the actor and rebuked him for crossing the line.

Her Exact Words

"People of his stature represent the industry and newcomers may feel low if such news were to do rounds. Beginners like me most of the times choose to remain silent out of respect for the seniors, but this occasion cannot be one of those and such seniors should also know where to draw the line in scenarios like this."

Nagarjuna Backs Rakul

Rarandoi Veduka Chudam producer and Tollywood star Nagarjuna too expressed displeasure with Chalapathi Rao and said that such 'derogatory' comments are not acceptable.

"I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist," tweeted the Siva actor.

Following the backlash, Chalapathi Rao issued an apology.

Moving on..

With the controversy in the past, Rakul is currently busy consolidating her position in the industry. She was last seen in NGK, which failed at the box office and ended up being a disappointment. At present, she has Manmadhudu 2 and Marjaavaan in her kitty.