Rakul Preet Was Furious With This Actor Due To His 'Useful In Bed' Remark About Women
Actress Rakul Preet is beyond any doubt one of the most prominent and gorgeous young actresses in the Telugu film industry today. An effective performer, the feisty young miss has impressed countless fans due to her good looks, bold nature, and glamorous on-screen image. The Delhi girl has also worked alongside some reasonably popular stars, which has helped her prove that she is here to stay. A couple of years ago, the Kick 2 actress grabbed plenty of attention when she attacked a veteran actor for making a derogatory remark about women. Here's the complete story.
'Women Are Useful In Bed'
During the Rarandoi Veduka Chudam audio launch, Chalapathi Rao was asked whether women are 'injurious' to one's mental peace. Replying to the question, he said that women might or might not be harmful for one's peace but they are 'useful in bed'.
Rakul Hits Back
As expected, this sexist remark created a buzz on social media with several fans condemning Chalapathi Rao. Soon, Rakul too lashed out at the actor and rebuked him for crossing the line.
Her Exact Words
"People of his stature represent the industry and newcomers may feel low if such news were to do rounds. Beginners like me most of the times choose to remain silent out of respect for the seniors, but this occasion cannot be one of those and such seniors should also know where to draw the line in scenarios like this."
Nagarjuna Backs Rakul
Rarandoi Veduka Chudam producer and Tollywood star Nagarjuna too expressed displeasure with Chalapathi Rao and said that such 'derogatory' comments are not acceptable.
"I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist," tweeted the Siva actor.
Following the backlash, Chalapathi Rao issued an apology.
Moving on..
With the controversy in the past, Rakul is currently busy consolidating her position in the industry. She was last seen in NGK, which failed at the box office and ended up being a disappointment. At present, she has Manmadhudu 2 and Marjaavaan in her kitty.
