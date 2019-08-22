Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Budget: Ram Charan Avoids Tough Question
Ram Charan is currently busy promoting his latest production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, arguably the biggest Telugu film of the year. The movie's teaser, which released some time ago, has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons while leading to speculation about the period-drama's budget. During an interview with Film Companion, Ram Charan was asked whether Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been made against a budget Rs 200 crore or Rs 300 crore. Surprisingly, the 'Mega Power Star' avoided the query, which grabbed plenty of attention.
Is This The Reason For Ram Charan's Silence?
The buzz is that Ram Charan did not want to talk about the budget of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as it might result in comparisons with biggies such as Baahubali and Saaho.
About Sye Raa
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, features Chiranjeevi in the role of a freedom fighter and highlights the dark side of the British rule. The magnum opus features Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the leading ladies. The 'Milky Beauty' will be seen in a new look in the movie, which has become the talk of the town. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Amitabh Bachchan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.
The Pawan Kalyan Connect!
Pawan Kalyan has done a voice-over for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, giving 'Mega' fans a reason to rejoice. According to a leading website, the 'Power Star' wanted to act in the film but could not as the shoot had been wrapped up. As a result, he decided to do a voice-over and promote Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
"If Chiru asks, Pawan is ready to do cameo. But, shooting has already been wrapped up. So, he is doing his part by lending voice over and promoting the film,"(sic) a source told Cinejosh.
A Busy Time For Ram Charan
Coming back to Ram Charan, he will next be seen in RRR, slated to arrive in theatres in 2020. The movie, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, marks the Magadheera hero's second collaboration with SS Rajamouli.