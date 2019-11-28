    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ram Charan Beats Mahesh Babu As Vinaya Vidheya Rama Secures Higher TRP Than Maharshi

      Ram Charan is arguably one of the biggest and most respected names in Tollywood. The young hero is loved by one and all due to his dashing personality and humble nature. Now, here is some big news for 'Mega Power Star' fans. In an exciting development, he recently scored a big win over Mahesh Babu as his Vinaya Vidheya Rama garnered a TRP rating of 8.2 and beat Maharshi, which got merely 7.3.

      Needless to say, this is a big achievement and proves that the mass hero is an A-lister in the truest sense.

      Ram Charan

      In case, you did not know, Vinaya Vidheya Rama was an action-drama that featured 'Mr C' in a massy new avatar. The film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, failed to impress movie buffs and ended up being a dud, allegedly leading to a rift between the 'Legend' director and the heartthrob.

      On the other hand, Maharshi was a social-drama that revolved around the importance of farming while entertaining diehard fans, The Vamshi Paidapally-directed flick, starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, impressed the target audience and ended up being a commercial success. It was also praised by Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice Present of India, for highlighting a rural issue.

      Coming back to Ram Charan, he is busy with the eagerly awaited RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The movie, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour. The magnum opus, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, is likely to release in 2020. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Irish actress Olivia Morris too are a part of the cast.

      Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the action-entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020. It revolves around the exploits of an Army officer who is afraid of blood and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

