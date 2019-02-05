Did Ram Charan Just Confirm That Boyapati Srinu Is The Reason Vinaya Vidheya Rama Failed?
The much-hyped Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office. Sadly, it failed to impress the critics. Most of them dismissed it as an outdated film that offered nothing new to the fans. While VVR held its ground initially, the negative reviews soon took a toll on the movie's box office performance. As a result, the action-drama ended up being a flop.
Now, the 'Mega Power Star' has opened up about the Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle and made a big confession.
Ram Charan About The VVR Fiasco
While talking about the film, Ram Charan said that the whole team worked really hard on Vinaya Vidheya Rama and tried to come up with a movie that would entertain the masses. He went on to add that despite these efforts, the final product turned out to be disappointing and it failed to meet the expectations.
Ram Charan Thanks The Media
Ram Charan, however, made it clear that he is grateful to the producer DVV Danayya for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the film. He also thanked those in media even though Vinaya Vidheya Rama received unflattering reviews.
No Mention Of Boyapati Srinu
Interestingly, Ram Charan did not even mention Boyapati Srinu in his statement. Some time ago, it was reported that Ram Charan had decided to cut off all ties with the director following the debacle. Many feel that by refraining from talking about the filmmaker, Ram Charan has confirmed that he is no longer on talking terms with him.
The Road Ahead...
With Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the past, Ram Charan is all set to turn his attention to his film with SS Rajamouli. Tentatively being referred to as RRR, it is a multistarrer and also has Jr NTR in the lead. The buzz is that the film will have a reincarnation theme and feature the two stars as brothers. Many in the industry feel that it is going to be a big hit upon release.