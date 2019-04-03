Ram Charan Gets Injured; The Shoot Of SS Rajamouli's RRR Has Been Stopped!

Ram Charan will be next seen in RRR, the SS Rajamouli movie for which the entire Indian film fraternity is waiting for. The new schedule of shoot of the film has been progressing in Pune but now, according to the latest reports, the makers have called off the shoot due to some unforeseen circumstances.

According to the latest reports, Ram Charan has suffered an injury which has led to the postponement of the shoot. The reports suggest that Ram Charan injured his ankle while working out in the gym.

Reportedly, the team has called off the shoot which was supposed to be held in Pune in the upcoming days. The reports indicate that the team will resume the shoot after three weeks, once Ram Charan recovers from the injury. Let us wish the much loved star a speedy recovery.

Most recently, a video of Ram Charan and JR NTR from the sets of the movie had surfaced in which both of them could be seen enjoying a bike ride. In RRR, Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju whereas Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakkani etc., are also a part of this big budget movie directed by SS Rajamouli.