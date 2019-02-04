English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ram Charan Has Bought A New House At Jubille Hills for A Whopping Price?

    By Manu
    |

    Ram Charan is undeniably one among the most popular young stars of the South Indian film industry. Now, an interesting piece of information regarding Ram Charan has surfaced ans it suggests that the Rangasthalam star has now bought a new house at Jubilee Hills.

    A latest report by bollywoodlife.com says that the young superstar of Telugu cinema has bought a house worth Rs 38 Crores at the Jubilee Hills, which is one of the posh locations in Hyderabad. The report also adds that talks doing the rounds indicate that it is one of the costliest ever house owned by a celebrity from South India.

    Ram Charan Has Bought A New House At Jubille Hills for A Whopping Price?

    Well, Ram Charan's popularity and fan base has only always been in upward surg. With the blockbuster movie Rangasthalam, which had hit the theatres last year, his popularity rose further with the movie pocketing the non-Baahubali records as well.

    At the same time, the actor also owns a production company of his own, named as Konidela Productions. The popular banner is producing the highly-awaited upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

    As an actor, Ram Charan's next project is the movie tentatively titled as RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also has Jr NTR in the lead role.

    Read more about: ram charan
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue