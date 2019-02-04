Ram Charan Has Bought A New House At Jubille Hills for A Whopping Price?

Ram Charan is undeniably one among the most popular young stars of the South Indian film industry. Now, an interesting piece of information regarding Ram Charan has surfaced ans it suggests that the Rangasthalam star has now bought a new house at Jubilee Hills.

A latest report by bollywoodlife.com says that the young superstar of Telugu cinema has bought a house worth Rs 38 Crores at the Jubilee Hills, which is one of the posh locations in Hyderabad. The report also adds that talks doing the rounds indicate that it is one of the costliest ever house owned by a celebrity from South India.

Well, Ram Charan's popularity and fan base has only always been in upward surg. With the blockbuster movie Rangasthalam, which had hit the theatres last year, his popularity rose further with the movie pocketing the non-Baahubali records as well.

At the same time, the actor also owns a production company of his own, named as Konidela Productions. The popular banner is producing the highly-awaited upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

As an actor, Ram Charan's next project is the movie tentatively titled as RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also has Jr NTR in the lead role.