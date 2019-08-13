Ram Charan Is Not Happy With Sye Raa's Making Video?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is being produced by Ram Charan and the latest reports that have come in reveal that the special making video of the movie will be releasing on August 14, 2019. However, some of the rumours that were doing the rounds earlier had revealed that Ram Charan is quite unhappy with the making video of the movie. Meanwhile, speculations had come in that Surinder Reddy, the director of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was in no mood to make any changes to the same and hence it won't hit the online circuits in the prescribed date.

Interestingly, it was recently revealed that Allu Arjun fans will get a big treat on August 15, 2019 as the title of the actor's upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas will be unveiled on that date. The official announcement regarding this has already been made. The rumours had connected AA 19 with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It was being said that team AA 19 decided to come up with a sudden announcement regarding the title so as to satisfy Mega fans since Sye Raa's making video might get delayed.

However, the latest information regarding the arrival of the making video should put all such rumours to rest. It has been announced that Sye Raa's making video will be out at 3:45 PM on August 14, 2019. Meanwhile, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to hit theatres on October 2, 2019. Earlier, the team had come up with a teaser of the film, which had hit the online circuits on Chiranjeevi's previous birthday. Audiences are eagerly waiting for more such special surprises from the team, before the release of the movie. It is a big-budget movie with the presence of some of the top actors of the Indian film industry. Let us wait and see what's in store.