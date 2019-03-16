English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Draw Inspiration From This Bollywood Star?

    By Manu
    |

    The fascinating and the much-awaited updates regarding SS Rajamouli's RRR, the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, have come out. The audiences are quite excited about the prospects that the film has in store and they expect a movie on par with Baahubali series. The information regarding the characters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR is already out. It is for the first time that Ram Charan and Jr NTR re teaming up for a movie and now, a few unconfirmed reports have come up regarding the storyline of the movie. Keep reading to know the details regarding the same.

    Ajay Devgn In RRR

    The confirmation regarding Ajay Devgn's association with the project was made during the press meet. It was also revealed that he will be seen doing a powerful role and would appear in the flashback sequences of the film.

    Further Updates Regarding Ajay Devgn’s Character

    Now, some of the reports have been doing the rounds regarding the character in the movie. If reports are to be believed, he would be seen for around 30-40 minutes in the movie.

    Ram Charan & Jr NTR's Roles

    It has been revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen doing the roles of freedom fighters in the film. Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR appears as Komaram Bheem.

    Ajay Devgn’s Character In RRR

    If reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter in the film. The reports suggest that his character would be the one who inspires Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters in the film to fight for their people.

    The Next Schedule

    The two schedules of shoot of RRR has already been completed. Now, the next schedule of the film is set to begin in Ahemdabad and Ajay Devgn will join the shoot soon. No official update has been made regarding this yet.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Read more about: ram charan jr ntr
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue