Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Draw Inspiration From This Bollywood Star?
The fascinating and the much-awaited updates regarding SS Rajamouli's RRR, the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, have come out. The audiences are quite excited about the prospects that the film has in store and they expect a movie on par with Baahubali series. The information regarding the characters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR is already out. It is for the first time that Ram Charan and Jr NTR re teaming up for a movie and now, a few unconfirmed reports have come up regarding the storyline of the movie. Keep reading to know the details regarding the same.
Ajay Devgn In RRR
The confirmation regarding Ajay Devgn's association with the project was made during the press meet. It was also revealed that he will be seen doing a powerful role and would appear in the flashback sequences of the film.
Further Updates Regarding Ajay Devgn’s Character
Now, some of the reports have been doing the rounds regarding the character in the movie. If reports are to be believed, he would be seen for around 30-40 minutes in the movie.
Ram Charan & Jr NTR's Roles
It has been revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen doing the roles of freedom fighters in the film. Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR appears as Komaram Bheem.
Ajay Devgn’s Character In RRR
If reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter in the film. The reports suggest that his character would be the one who inspires Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters in the film to fight for their people.
The Next Schedule
The two schedules of shoot of RRR has already been completed. Now, the next schedule of the film is set to begin in Ahemdabad and Ajay Devgn will join the shoot soon. No official update has been made regarding this yet.
(Source: Cinejosh)