Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Draw Inspiration From This Bollywood Star?

Ajay Devgn In RRR

The confirmation regarding Ajay Devgn's association with the project was made during the press meet. It was also revealed that he will be seen doing a powerful role and would appear in the flashback sequences of the film.

Further Updates Regarding Ajay Devgn’s Character

Now, some of the reports have been doing the rounds regarding the character in the movie. If reports are to be believed, he would be seen for around 30-40 minutes in the movie.

Ram Charan & Jr NTR's Roles

It has been revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen doing the roles of freedom fighters in the film. Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR appears as Komaram Bheem.

Ajay Devgn’s Character In RRR

If reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter in the film. The reports suggest that his character would be the one who inspires Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters in the film to fight for their people.

The Next Schedule

The two schedules of shoot of RRR has already been completed. Now, the next schedule of the film is set to begin in Ahemdabad and Ajay Devgn will join the shoot soon. No official update has been made regarding this yet.

(Source: Cinejosh)