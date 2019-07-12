Ram Charan Makes A Very Shocking Decision For The Sake Of RRR?

Ram Charan fans should be more than happy despite the fact that they have to wait for more than a year to see him next on the big screen. Especially since the Mega Powerstar will next be seen in the movie RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial, which is a film capable of gaining all the attention.

However, some of the reports claim that Ram Charan might have just made a very shocking decision. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the Rangasthalam actor has rejected the offer to work in one of the most prestigious projects of Indian cinema.

According to the reports, Ram Charan was approached by the makers of the upcoming big budget venture Ramayana but the actor rejected the offer since he is very much busy with the works of RRR. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this by the team of the film.

It was recently that the big-budget movie based on Ramayana was announced. It was revealed that the film will be produced jointly by Alu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namith Malhotra under the banners Geetha Arts and Prime Focus. The reports also revealed that this will be a big-budgeted project, which will be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and the film will be released in multiple languages. Reportedly, this prestigious project will be jointly directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. Let us wait for the official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding the star cast.

Meanwhile, the shoot of RRR, the next film of Ram Charan is currently progressing. The movie that marks the second association of Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli will release in July 2020. Jr NTR is also a part of this much-awaited movie. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, etc., will also be seen playing crucial roles in this pan-Indian movie.