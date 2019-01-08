Ram Charan Opens Up About Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Reshoot, Release Time & Budget!

The Reshoot

It was in the year 2017 that the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had commenced. The filming has been progressing in various schedules. At the same time, a lot of rumours had surfaced that some of the sequences of the film went for a reshoot.

Ram Charan Opens Up about Sye Raa

Ram Charan is producing this much awaited movie. According to a report by Telugu360.com, he cleared the air on all these speculations and spoke about this during Vinaya Vidheya Rama promotions.

No Truth In The Reshoots

Ram Charan denied all the speculations revolving around the reshoots of the portions in Sye Raa. "There is no truth in the re-shoots of Syeraa. Yes, the film's shoot is happening on a slow pace and some of the schedules got extended because of the grandeur the film has. Big budget films get delayed some times and we are happy for the film's output till date.", he is quoted as saying by Telugu360.com

The Budget & The Release Date

According to the report, Ram Charan also mentioned about the budget of the movie as well as the release time of this much awaited movie. "Syeraa's expected budget is Rs 200 crores and we are keen on releasing the film during Dasara this year. Our focus stands in promoting the film across South India than to take it to Bollywood. More clarity is expected in the coming days", he is quoted as saying by Telugu360.com.