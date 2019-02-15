Ram Charan To Play Both A Goodie And A Baddie In SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Ram Charan is collaborating with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the first time and the film, which has been tentatively titledRRR also features Jr NTR in the lead role. The film made it to the headlines straight away with its announcement and now, the second schedule of the shoot is in progress.

There has been a lot of speculations doing the rounds in connection with the story and the characters that the lead actors play. Now, a few more reports have surfaced that briefly talk about Ram Charan's character in the movie.

According to a latest report by Telugu360.com, Ram Charan will be seen in three different shades and getup in this SS Rajamouli movie. More importantly, the report also adds that Ram Charan will have both positive as well as negative shades in the movie.

It has been mentioned that speculations are doing the rounds that Ram Charan will be seen playing a British Officer, a mass leader and a freedom fighter in this highly-awaited film. The movie is said to be a period flick.

However, SS Rajamouli and team have remained tight-lipped about the characterisations or the storyline of the movie. Anyhow, we can definitely expect a solid movie from SS Rajamouli-Ram Charan-Jr NTR team.